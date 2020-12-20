Ntopwa on fire as Likoswe bags hat-trick

The winning form for Blantyre outfit Ntopwa football club in the TNM Super League continues following their 5-2 convincing win over Savenda Chitipa United at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Potipher Likoswe bagged a hat-trick with other goals coming from Kondwani Saizi and Hendrix Misinde as the Bangwe township based team moved up to second in the standings with nine points.

Khumbo Ng’ambi and Alex Benson were also on target but their goals were not enough to make any impact other than sending Chitipa to the bottom of the table with relegation jaws threatening them.

The result means Chitipa is returning to the northern region with no point from two assignments as they also lost one nil on Saturday to Zomba based soldiers, Red Lions, who are also leading on the table with 11 points.

Elsewhere, Karonga United’s late goal denied Blue Eagles to secure maximum of three points in their six goal match played at their base, Nankhaka ground in the Area 30 of the capital, Lilongwe.

The visitors took a lead in the early minutes of the match through clement Nyondo but the hosts cancelled the lead just minutes before the end of the first half through in-form attacker, Gaddie Chirwa.

Come second half, Eagles bagged their second goal through Maxwell Salambula before the Ingwinas squared up the scores to two all through Mphatso Kamanga.

Salambula came again with his second goal but with few minutes remaining Kamanga also scored to get a brace and secure a point for his lake shore based club.

Presently, Blue Eagles are third are 10th in the standings with five points as same as Karonga who are ninth because of better goal aggregate.