Nomads and MAFCO FC register first wins, Tigers’ winless run continues

BE Forward Wanderers are up and running in the 2020/21 TNM Super League after claiming their first win over TN Stars 3-0 at a waterlogged Kasungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Coming straight from their disappointing 1-1 draw with Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday, Head Coach Bob Mpinganjira made only a single change, replacing Captain Alfred Manyozo with Rafick Namwera in the midfield.

The match was delayed for about 40 minutes due to heavy rains that made the pitch unplayable.

And when the teams got into the field of play, it was Wanderers who wasted no time by finding the back of the net just before the half-hour mark through defender Yunus Sherrif who headed past goalkeeper Blackson Kotei, 1-0.

The Nomads doubled their lead through Vincent Nyangulu after an exchange of passes between Namwera, Vitumbiko Kumwenda and Felix Zulu to the scorer who produced a fantastic finish.

In the second half, Chiletso Zoya took matters into his hands when he forced himself into Wanderers’ penalty box before shooting straight at William Thole who wasn’t very much busy as he was fully covered by Peter Cholopi’s led defense.

Moments later, another brilliant run from Laurent Banda to Thokozani Harrison saw the latter sending a through ball to China Chirwa who could only afford to blast his effort away from Tholo’s goal posts.

The three points were finally sealed after the hour-mark when Nyangulu fired home from a close range to complete his brace.

However, the Nomads will be concerned at having lost two key players to injury during the match.

Both Kumwenda and Stainley Sanudi were replaced towards the end of the match after sustaining injuries.

The Nomads are on 6th position with 6 points from four games while TN Stars are 7th with 7 points from five games.

In another match, MAFCO FC registered their first Super League win after beating struggling Mighty Tigers 2-0 at Chitowe Stadium.

First half strikes from Stainley Malata and Peter Katsonga were enough to hand Temwa Msukwa his first win of the season following four consecutive draws in the elite league.

The result takes the Salima based Soldiers to 4th position with 7 points from five games.

It was another bad day for Tigers who have now registered three straight defeats in a row.

The Southern Region based side have now dropped into the bottom three with three points from five games.

On Saturday, they lost 2-1 to Mzuzu Warriors.