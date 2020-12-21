Back in action! Gerald Phiri appointed Blue Eagles head coach

Blue Eagles Football Club has announced the appointment of Gerald Phiri as Head Coach with immediate effect.

The former Mighty Tigers, Nyasa Big Bullets and BE Forward Wanderers, mentor replaced Deklerk Msakakuona who took over as the coach for the Under 17 Malawi National Football Team earlier this year.

According to a statement released by the Area 30 based side, Phiri underwent a successful interview on 9th December, 2020 at the team’s headquarters.

“Blue Eagles Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gerald Phiri as Head Coach with immediate effect. This appointment follows interviews that were held on 9th December, 2020 at Senior Officers Mess, Area 39, Lilongwe,” reads part of the statement.

His appointment will see Christopher Sibale and Wilson Chidati continue serving as assistant coaches to Phiri.

“Meanwhile, Christopher Sibale and Wilson Chidati will continue serving as Assistant Coaches of the club,” concluded the statement which has been signed by Club Chairman Alexander Ngwala.

Phiri comes with the right combination of experience and qualifications, having coached some of Malawi’s top clubs.

In 2012, he won the Presidential Cup as an assistant to Eddington Ng’onamo at Bullets.

In 2017, he was given a one-year contract by the Football Association of Malawi to become an interim coach for the Senior National Team but his journey was cut short by his employers who opted for an expatriate coach.

He stepped down as Tigers coach earlier this year after he got concerned with the players’ welfare at the club.