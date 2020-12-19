Wanderers stretch winless run, held by KB

Having a balanced squad on paper doesn’t necessarily guarantee a balanced team on match-day. BE Forward Wanderers proved this as they surrendered a 1-0 lead to settle for a draw in the 2020/21 TNM Super League on Saturday.

Played at Nankhaka Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the Nomads scored the first goal in the opening five minutes of the match but an inch of sloppy defending late in the second half awarded the Lilongwe based Soldiers a point.

This was Wanderers’ third draw in a row having shared the spoils with Mzuzu Warriors and Silver Strikers.

But after having lost those important points, Head Coach Bob Mpinganjira had earmarked his first full points of the season- something that would have given his team a much-needed boost to kickstart their campaign to challenge for the title.

This was witnessed in the second half when the soldiers pressured the visitors in search for the equalizer but twice, they were denied by William Thole who was very outstanding in the match.

At the other end, Kamuzu Barracks’ goalkeeper saved his team from the blushes in the 78th minute after winning a one-on-on duel against Vincent Nyangulu.

As Wanderers were getting ready to celebrate, Kamuzu Barracks leveled.

The hosts forced themselves into Wanderers’ penalty box which saw Ndaona Daisi making a simple finish to break the hearts of thousands of supporters who were hoping for the first victory.

At the end, the Nomads, although they were not at best, were unlucky to only bag a point from this contest, considering that they had plenty of chances in the first half.

The result means Wanderers are on 13th position with three points from three games whilst Kamuzu Barracks are on 12th position with four points from the same number of games.