Muhara released on bail

Former Chief Secretary to Government Justice Lloyd Muhara who was arrested yesterday has been released on bail today.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) accuses Muhara of abusing his office when he was Chief Secretary to the Government.

Muhara was taken to court in Lilongwe today where he was formally charged and released on bail after satisfying conditions.

The conditions include producing a cash bond of MK500,000 and one surety bonded at MK500,000.00 not cash. He has also surrendered travel documents to Court.

The court has since ordered Muhara to report at ACB offices once every fortnight on Fridays and not to interfere with state witnesses.

The ACB earlier this year received a complaint alleging that the Department of Lands leased Plot Number LW 1366 (Kanjedza Forest) belonging to the Department of Forestry to former cabinet minister Charles Mchacha without following proper procedures.

ACB investigations established that Muhara, the then Chief Secretary to Government, neglected his official duties by approving lease of the said land without following proper procedures.

This led to Muhara’s arrest as he is suspected to have misused public office and neglected his official duties contrary to Section 25 (B) and 121 of the Corrupt Practices Act and Penal Code respectively.

The bureau also recently Mchacha and former Minister of Lands Vuwa Kaunda over the same issue. Another suspect in the case is former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Lands Mr. Bright Kumwembe.