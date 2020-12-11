Man commits suicide in Kasungu

A 21-year-old man in Kasungu has hanged himself over land issues in Kasungu.

The deceased has been identified as Thoko Banda.

Kasungu Police Deputy Spokesperson Miracle Mkozi said Misiasi Banda, 45, father to the deceased, explained that his son, Thoko, was staying with him and in the month of June 2020 he got married.

Since then, he had been asking his father for a piece of land for farming, but he was not given because his father did not have the land for farming.

On December 10, 2020 Thoko went missing till he was found hanging in the house.

Police visited scene of incident together with medical personnel and postmortem conducted revealed that the death was due to suffocation.

The deceased hailed from Mzeweza, Traditional Authority Chilowamatambe in Kasungu District.