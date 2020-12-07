Primary school learners urged to plant trees

By Synd Kalimbuka

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has challenged primary school learners in Zomba to take a leading role in addressing effects of climate change by planting trees.

Community Development Facilitator for the organisation in Zomba Fatsileni Gunya made the call after successfully conducting school quiz on disaster risk reduction management where school clubs participated.

Gunya encouraged learners through school disaster risk reduction clubs who gathered at Namikhate primary school in the area of traditional authority Mwambo to continue taking part in environmental management through planting of trees and prevent activities that can destroy environment.

“We are reaching out to the school clubs to impart knowledge and build foundation in environmental conservation so that this generation should know that it’s responsibility of everyone to protect environment,” said Gunya.

She added that the country is experiencing climate change problems such as drought, floods and related problems because of destruction of environment.

Gunya further urged learners to be responsible in conserving environment starting from their homes, schools and communities.

“Through the project we are implementing called DIP SAC, we are encouraging you to take the message to your guardians to plant trees in all areas as advised by forest extension workers,” she added.

Learners were also advised to take the message and knowledge they gain at school through DRR club to their guardians. The issues include planting early maturity hybrid crops, planting trees on river banks and following new farming technologies.

Representatives from Zomba District Council Disaster Risk Management for Resilience Jessie Phiri said taking care of environment is the responsibility of everyone including learners.

Phiri said the aim of the activity is to make sure that the younger ones including learners are also involved in natural resources management.

She warned communities including learners that if they don’t protect environment through already put measures, the area will continue experiencing challenges such as floods and drought.

Primary Education Advisor for Ntonda zone Isaac Mwangonde commended Malawi Red Cross for bringing learners from Namikhate and Chiphoola together to showcase activities related to environment management.

Mwangonde said to combat effects of climate change there is a need to conserve environment by both children and parents at community level.

Among other teams present during school quiz were Community Based Disaster Response team, Early Warning System team and DRR clubs.

Learners showcased activities such as drama, debate, poems and quiz in related to what they are doing in related to what they are doing in addressing climate change issues in their areas.

Traditional Authority Mwambo is the most hit area in the district when it comes to floods almost every year.

The activity was conducted with support from Malawi Red Cross under the project DIP SAC.