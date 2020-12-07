Govt concerned over use of charcoal, firewood by companies

The Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources has demanded toilet tissue producers and companies in the hospitality sector to stop using charcoal and firewood for their business activities.

In a statement today, Secretary for Forestry and Natural Resources Yanira Ntupanyama said the Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources is dismayed with the large quantities of charcoal and firewood that are being used in institutions and commercial units in the country.

“During a recent inspection tour, the Ministry observed that firewood and illegal charcoal are used in some poultry, hospitality, toilet tissue, juice, cement block-making and other industries, especially in and around the cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe.

“The Ministry is appealing to the owners of these institutions and properties to immediately switch to other forms of energy, such as briquettes, coal and electricity which are more environmentally friendly and sustainable,” reads part of the statement.

According to Ntupanyama, the Department of Forestry will embark on spot inspections and legal action will be taken against institutions and commercial properties found using firewood and charcoal.

Section 81 and 82 of the Forestry Act (1997) prohibit the use of charcoal and firewood for any commercial purposes without a License obtained from the Director of Forestry.