Foreign Affairs Ministry rejects claims that Malawi will send troops to Mozambique

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected claims that President Lazarus Chakwera will send Malawi troops to Mozambique to fight Islamists insurgents.

The Islamists insurgents have suppressed Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique and there were reports over the weekend that Chakwera, during the extra Ordinary Southern African Development Committee (SADC) Troika Summit for Defence and Security Organ in Botswana last month, committed to send troops to Mozambique.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement today has described these reports as “false” and “contrary to the spirit of the summit”.

According to the Ministry, the summit did not discuss issues of sending troops to Mozambique but deliberated on matters of peace and security in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Participants at the Troika Summit directed the finalization of a comprehensive regional response and support to Mozambique.

“This entails that no member of the Troika Organ committed to committed to send troops to Mozambique as the support response is yet to be considered,” reads part of the ministry’s statement.

It adds by urging Malawians to desist from commenting on matters of national security.

According to rights group Amnesty International, fighting in Cabo Delgado province began more than three years ago by an armed group calling itself “Al-Shabaab”.

The conflict has killed more than 2,000 people and violent attacks by the armed group grew by 300% in the first four months of 2020, compared to the same period last year.