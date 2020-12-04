Police intercept bags of flour in Mulanje

Police at Muloza in Mulanje on Wednesday intercepted 70 bags of bread flour that were being smuggled from Mozambique.

Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira, public relations officer for Mulanje Police Station said that the police mounted a snap roadblock along Muloza – Mulanje Road. In course of their duty, a motor vehicle registration number BT 4578 Van, arrived from the direction of Mozambique.

A check into the vehicle revealed that it was carrying 70 bags of flour each weighing 50 kgs but the owner, 24 – year – old Precious Tsegula, failed to produce documents to support ownership and payment of tax. This prompted the law enforcers to impound the vehicle.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer a charge of being found in possession of imported goods with intent to defraud the government of Malawi on any duty contrary to section 82 ((c) as read with section 142 (1) (a) of the Excise Act.

Tsegula hails from Makata Village, traditional authority Kapeni in Blantyre.

Police have since condemned the tendency of evading tax saying it defrauds government of income. The law enforcers have expressed commitment towards combating the tendency by enhancing police visibility along the border.