ACB appeals to Malawi Prison Service not to pardon corruption convicts

By Synd Kalimbuka

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has asked Malawi Prison Service not to be considering inmates convicted of corruption cases when it comes to pardons as one way of showing seriousness in fighting corruption in the country.

Chief Legal and Prosecution Officer for ACB Anafi Likwanya said if such convicts are pardoned before their jail terms end, people in the country will not take that the bureau is serious in the fight against corruption.

“Our aim is to fight, end and make our society corrupt free nation hence this call to consider not pardoning corrupt convicts,” said Likwanya.

Likwanya said this when the bureau organised corruption awareness campaign in Zomba.

He said letting corruption convicts finish their sentence will be a sign that all stakeholders are indeed United in the fight against corrupt practices.

He added that the main objective of this call to create environment where everyone will be afraid of being involved in any corrupt practices.

He pleaded to authorities responsible for choosing those to be considered for the pardon to leave corrupt offenders until they finish their sentence.

“My appeal to authorities is to make sure that the sentences by the courts to corrupt convicts should be served fully without pardons,” he added.

The bureau also took the corruption awareness to Zomba Central Prison where they donated 990 tablets of soap.

On donation to Zomba Central Prison, Likwanya said the bureau decided to donate soap to inmates as one way to promote hygiene during Covid-19 pandemic.

In his remarks after donation, Officer In-Charge for Zomba Central Prison Commissioner of Prison Thomson Mtute thanked ACB for the donation saying will assist in hygiene purpose among the inmates.

Mtute called other well-wishers to emulate the example by ACB towards assisting the inmates in health promotion support and other related services.

He further advised prison warders to be professional when carrying out their duties.

Mtute said there are allegations that some of these warders connive with inmates to rob people’s money through what is called cyber theft.

One of the youth network representative from Sub Traditional Authority Nkapita Biziwick Mbepula commended the bureau for involving them during the awareness saying the youth has potential in information dissemination in fight against corruption.

Biziwick said the messages for corruption prevention can easily reach rural communities when youths have knowledge on how they can pass especially through drama and related activities they do.

He further expressed concern over the increased in reports of corruption among traditional leadership especially in rural areas.

He promised to work hand in hand with ACB by encouraging communities to report corruption cases to relevant authorities.

ACB has been raising corruption awareness from 9 November and will end on 8 December.

The date 9 November was established by United Nations to raise awareness to the world in fight against corruption.

During the awareness in Zomba, ACB in collaboration with youth networks paraded from regional offices to Zomba Central Prison where they donated 33 cartons of soap each containing 30 tablets.