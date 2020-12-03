Man aged 70 arrested for raping granddaughter

Police in Neno have arrested a man aged 70 for raping his thirteen-year-old granddaughter.

Neno Police Child Protection officer Austin Kamwendo has identified the suspected rapist as Loyce M’nchoma.

He said the police got a tip about the rape from M’nchoma’s family members who got suspicious over the conduct of the suspect.

Medical examination conducted at Neno district hospital indicated that the girl who is in Standard Five was indeed raped.

M’nchoma is expected to appear before court to answer defilement charges contrary to section 138 of the penal code. He hails from Mwingitsa Village in the area of Senior Chief Symon.

There has been a rise in cases of rape and child sexual abuse in Malawi this year with over 1,738 cases reported so far this year.

Recently, Minister of Homeland Security called on people in the country to beat up rapists before handing them over to police.