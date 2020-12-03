Mutharika launches legal action against ACB

Former President Peter Mutharika has taken the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to court for refusing to unfreeze his bank accounts.

ACB director Reyneck Matemba said at a press briefing today that Mutharika wants the bureau to let him access his money.

“We received an appeal to let him access some money for general living but we denied to do that since investigations are underway. We challenged him to go court if he is against this and yes, he has taken us to court,” Matemba said.

The bureau froze the accounts in August this year when it started investigating Mutharika over the K5 billion cement scandal where the former Malawi leader’s taxpayer pin was used to import bags of cement duty free.

The ACB froze two accounts; one that is solely owned by the former president and another, a joint account with his wife former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

After the accounts were frozen, Mutharika complained that he was struggling and that he was surviving because he was getting help from friends. Mutharika currently lives at his retirement home in Mangochi.

Meanwhile, Matemba has revealed that the bureau is handling cases involving money amounting to K1.8 billion.

According to Matemba, the bureau has received 28 new cases taking the total number of cases the bureau is handling to 207.

The corruption cases include the recent complaint over interference into the fuel tender process at NOCMA, abuse of Mombera University funds and abuse of funds at State House.