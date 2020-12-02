Chakwera says God saved Malawi from being consumed

By Romeo Umali

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has thanked God for his faithfulness saying without God’s intervention, Malawi would have been consumed over the last year.

He made the remarks today at the national service of thanksgiving which was organised by the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) at the Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The thanksgiving service was under the theme: ‘Celebrating God’s faithfulness upon the Malawi nation.’

Chakwera said Malawi came close to being consumed by various forces over the last year.

“We came close to be consumed by political conflicts, we came close to be consumed by demonstrations, we came close to be consumed by political conflicts, lawlessness and crime. We were not consumed not because we are clever, or beautiful, or rich, or educated, or strategic. We were not consumed because we are loved – loved by no lesser being than God himself,” Chakwera said.

Offerings for the service were earmarked to be donated to Mountain View School for the deaf in Thyolo and Chakwera donated K1 million.

Several religious ministers at the service preached and prayed about peace, stability and thanked God on how successful the June 23 elections were.

Thanksgiving Prayers for Peace and Stability was said by Sheikh Jafaar Kawinga, Thanksgiving Prayer for Unity and Consistence was said by Rev. Masauko Mbolembole, Thanksgiving Prayer for Successful Electoral Process was said by Rev. Dr Andrew Dube and Thanksgiving Prayer for God’s Intervention on the Covid-19 Pandemic was said by Rev Dr. Chatha Msangaambe

EAM is a christian umbrella organization for evangelical churches and Christian organizations. The association was established in 1962.