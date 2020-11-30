DPP infighting continues: Nankhumwa says he is still Leader of Opposition

Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central Kondwani Nankhumwa says claims by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that he has left the position of Leader of Opposition are false.

He made the remarks in a statement on Monday in response to claims by DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira that Nankhumwa has agreed to relinquish the position of Leader of the Opposition.

Mpinganjira also claimed that Nankhumwa will seek an indefinite adjournment of a court case on the matter of Nankhumwa’s expulsion from the party to pave way for the resolution of the matter by the parties to the case through mediation.

But Nankhumwa while confirming that he attended the meeting, said the claims are patently false and a shameful fabrication.

“There were many issues that we discussed but we did not reach a consensus on most of them and agreed that talks must continue until we conclusively resolve the issues. The two parties agreed that a date would be appointed in due course to continue discussions and that where a consensus shall be reached, the two parties shall issue a joint press statement,” said Nankhumwa.

He added that the court case will continue and hearing resumes on Tuesday. In the case, Nankhumwa, DPP Treasurer General Jappie Mhango, Secretary-General Grezelder Jeffrey, and MP for Mulanje West Yusuf Nthenda are contesting the DPP Central Committee’s decision to expel them from the party.

The DPP infighting started after the party and Mutharika lost power in the 2020 Presidential Elections.