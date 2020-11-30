DPP claims Nankhumwa has left Leader of Opposition role

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) claims that legislator Kondwani Nankhumwa has left the position of Leader of Opposition.

According to DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira, Nankhumwa met former President Arthur Peter Mutharika in Mangochi on Sunday where several resolutions were made.

Mpinganjira said, at the meeting, Nankhumwa agreed to relinquish the position of Leader of Opposition and to respect the choice made by the Party which appointed Hon Francis Kasaila as Leader of Opposition.

“In view of the fact that there is a court case, Hon Kondwani Nankhumwa has undertaken to direct his legal team to seek an indefinite adjournment of the case to pave way for the resolution of the matter by the parties to the case through mediation using the existing structures for dispute resolution within the Party.

“The President will immediately report to the Central Committee for guidance and implementation of the agreed terms,” said Mpinganjira in the statement.

He added that mechanisms will be worked out immediately to look at all issues in contention in the party and to resolve them.

He added that there will be no public statements by the contestants for Leader of Opposition or their proxies on this matter.

During the meeting, Mutharika was flanked by two senior Party officials – Hon Goodall Gondwe and Hon Samuel Tembenu.

However, Nankhumwa has rejected the claims that he has agreed to leave the position of Leader of Opposition.

Speaking to the local media, Nankhumwa confirmed that the meeting took place but described as untrue that he has relinquished his position.