Hammers lose to Kamuzu Barracks

Zeliat Nkhoma scored possibly the fastest goal of the new Tnm Super League season to give Kamuzu Barracks three points at Mzuzu stadium.

Nkhoma tapped the ball from the left side after noticing that the Hammers goalie Chakonda Majanga had left the goal line in the first minute of the game.

A minute later, a Kamuzu Barracks player handled the ball in the box and referee Misinjo awarded penalty to Ekwendeni Hammers.

However, Eric Kaonga the Hammers left back misused the chance as his shot was saved by Kamuzu Barracks goalkeeper.

In the second half, Hammers also missed a lot of chances as they went on to lose 0-1 at home.

In a post-match interview, Kamuzu Barracks goalkeeper trainer Joseph Chilapondwa faulted the referees’ performance.

“We didn’t play our usual game because of the officiating panel were biased and sometimes failed to give correct decision,” he said.

On his part, Ekwendeni Hammers Coach Etson Kadenge accepted the loss saying some of their key players didn’t play as they were yet to be registered.

“It’s very painful we did everything but we conceded a silly goal in the very first minute of the game and we missed a penalty, some of our players their cards are not yet in and this affected our plans. Some of our experienced players their cards are still with Sulom, I am not blaming everyone but our plans affected. We have a good side and in our next assignment we will make sure to do better,” said Kadenge.

Ekwendeni Hammers are the newly promoted side from premier league and this is their first time to play in the elite league.

On Sunday, Mighty Wanderers will face Mzuzu Warriors formerly known as Mzuni FC at Mzuzu stadium.