Breaking: Fugitive Bushiri wanted for Rape

Fugitive Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is wanted in South Africa for rape. The country has authorised three arrest warrants for rape against the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader currently on the run.

Fondly called Major 1, Bushiri is already facing two different charges of fraud, theft and money laundering about K6 billion. He escaped to his home country to seek refuge and the Malawi government intervention noon after being released on bail on 4 November 2020.

He is currently one of South Africa’s most wanted fugitives. The justice department in South Africa says it plans to serve an extradition letter to Malawi within the next two weeks.

“Three arrest warrants for rape authorised against Shepherd Bushiri” tweeted South Africa’s eNCA in breaking the news.

In August this year, two women accused the controversial pastor of rape.

According to an investigation by ETV, the South African police had confirmed investigating the pastor for the alleged rape.

The women separately alleged that the Malawian born pastor enticed them to a special individual session held at one of the hotels in South Africa where they were allegedly raped by the prophet.

One woman alleged that he found Bushiri naked before he forced himself on her. She further alleged that the Prophet gave them R5000 (about K235 thousand) allegedly after being raped.

In response, Bushiri declared his innocence and claimed then allegations were unfounded. He insinuated that the allegations were part of an extortion scheme within the Hawks, South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation which targets organized crime, economic crime, corruption, and other serious crime.

In the clip, titled The Foretold Truth of Rape Allegations, Major 1 said he was a victim of blackmail and extortion. He assured his followers that he would fight the accusations until someone learns “a very big lesson”.

“Bring it on; we are ready and, this time, someone will learn a very big lesson. I am facing them and will not let them have it without justice. This extortion and blackmail must stop NOW!” he captioned the 4-minute-49-second footage that he had shared on his Official Facebook page.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is yet to comment on the three warrants reportedly issued against him.