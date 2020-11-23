Gaba returns to training

Orlando Pirates’ top striker Gabadinho Mhango has returned to training after missing four games due to injury.

The return of the Malawian should boost Pirates in the DStv Premiership race and the Flames ahead of the forthcoming engagements.

Pirates, who beat SuperSport United 2-1 over the weekend, have confirmed the clean bill of health for the last season’s joint Golden Boot Award winner.

“The Bucs technical team has been boosted with the latest news to come out of the medical department.

“Josef Zinnbauer and his brains trust welcome back 2019/2020 top goalscorer Gabadinho Mhango who returns to full training after recovering from injury,” Pirates’ website reports.

Pirates have admitted that the German coach will have selection headache, as Zakele Lepasa stepped in perfectly the shoes of Mhango, scoring two goals in four games, including in the win over SuperSport.

“The return of the Malawian international comes in at the right time and will surely give Zinnbaeur a welcome selection headache up front in the coming matches with the likes of Zakele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa firing on all cylinders,” the club says.

Malawi coach Meck Mwase should be relieved that Mhango is back on his feet, as in his absence, the Flames struggled to locate the target in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for Group B.

Malawi lost 3-1 in Burkina Faso on November 12 2020, with substitute Gerald Phiri Junior scoring the consolation via a penalty.

The reverse Group B fixture at Kamuzu Stadium, Blantyre, ended goalless on November 16 2020.

In a related development, Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch continues to undergo treatment after also suffering an injury recently.

Source: Kickoff.com