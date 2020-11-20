Covid-19 cash transfer enumerators storm city council over allowances

By Synd Kalimbuka

Over 70 Enumerators who were hired to conduct a survey for Covid-19 to support vulnerable people stormed Zomba City Council demanding remaining payment of their allowances.

According to one of the concerned enumerators who spoke with this publication on condition of anonymity, they were hired by city council in partnership with Malawi government and GIZ to conduct a survey in the city of Zomba which will help to find out number of vulnerable people to benefit from Covid-19 cash transfer scheme.

He said each enumerator was supposed to receive K30, 000 per day for the period of 21 days they worked but they were given money for only 10 days.

“We have been asking our supervisors when are we receiving the remaining balance but they have been promising to sort out the issue in two days without fulfilling.

Out of K44, 730, 000, the enumerators only received K21, 300, 000 for 10 days they worked for remaining with balance for 11 days.

Each enumerator is expected to receive the remaining balance of K330, 000 which they are demanding for since it has taken over three months.

On Thursday, city supervisors for the survey received their allowances which were provided by GIZ accountant.

“We heard that our supervisors are receiving their allowances without considering and telling us again when we will receive our outstanding balances,” said one of them.

Concerned enumerators have since given two days to the responsible authorities to sort out their concerns as promised by GIZ.

They further threatened to take unspecific action if they don’t receive their outstanding balance by next week.

Government promised to undertake the project to distribute cash amounting to K35, 000 to the identified households in the city of Zomba for the period of 4 months following Covid-19 pandemic as one way to support vulnerable households.