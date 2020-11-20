SRVL teams to fight for national tourney qualification

Southern Region Volleyball League (SRVL) teams will play qualification matches this weekend to identify regional representatives for the Raiply National Volleyball tournament.

According to Regional General Secretary Charles Msusa, the best three from men categories and three from ladies categories will represent the region.

“We now have 12 men teams that have qualified for the regional finals and 9 teams for ladies; these have come from our 6 zones. The final will be played on 21 and 22 November 2020, at Polytechnic and College of Medicine courts. The three best men’s teams and three best women’s teams will qualify for this year Raiply National tournament in Mzuzu,” Msusa said.

He then thanked Raiply for continuing to sponsor the national tournament.

This year Raiply Malawi Limited has pumped in K5 million and 20 teams will battle it out in the National tournament in Mzuzu from 27 to 29 of November 2020.

The winner will walk away with 700 thousand Malawi kwacha, trophy and medals. Moyale Barracks and Kamuzu Barracks ladies are the defending champions in men and ladies categories respectively.