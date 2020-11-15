Man gets 15 months in prison for injuring his nephew

The Third Grade Magistrate Court sitting at Bolero in Rumphi has sentenced 54-year-old Dabson Sing’iza to 15 months imprisonment with hard labour for assaulting his nephew.

The state prosecutor, Sub Inspector Andrew Singini, told the court that Sing’iza committed the offence on October 28, 2020 at Phangala area in the district.

He further said that on the stated date at around 8:00 PM, Backster Sing’iza (nephew to convict) was on his way home from Chiswamapondo village.

Dabson overheard somebody passing by his house and immediately came out and followed him only to find out that the person was his nephew.

He started assaulting the nephew severely until the victim was rescued by his brothers. The matter was taken to Hewe police post which led to Sing’iza’s arrest.

He was charged with the offence of unlawful wounding which contravenes section 241 (a) of the Penal Code.

In court, Sing’iza pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him.

State prosecutor Singini in his submission asked the court to give meaningful sentence to the offender to deter others.

Passing sentence, Her worship Chikumbutso Kachipande concurred with state’s submission, saying Sing’iza deserves a lesson, and he therefore sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Dabson Sing’iza comes from Muzongwe Village in the area of Senior Chief Katumbi in Rumphi.