Bullets donate MK20m face masks to Kamuzu Central Hospital

Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday made a donation of 40,000 face masks to the Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe.

For the past three years, Bullets have been doing charitable work before the start of a new season under the auspices of club owners, Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC), as part of corporate social responsibility.

As the new season kicks off next weekend after it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed 180 lives and infected more than 5000 people in Malawi, club management decided to donate face masks worth K20 million.

Bullets director, Fleetwood Haiya, who is also NMC managing director, said the board this year decided to reach out to the referral hospital as one way of helping to fight against the pandemic.

“First of all, let me appreciate the board of Nyasa Manufacturing Company for their continuous support for charity programs. As a company, we have also been affected by this pandemic, but we thought it wise to reach out to the [Kamuzu] Central Hospital as one way of appreciating the good work that our health personnel is doing in the fight against the virus.

“We have to join forces in the fight against this pandemic. Our frontline workers are putting their lives on the line and we will do all in our power to help protect them against the virus in the line of duty,” said Haiya.

KCH principal nursing officer, Christina Chimenya, hailed Nyasa Big Bullets and NMC for what she described as a timely donation.

“We would like express our appreciation for the donation by Nyasa Big Bullets. It’s a huge gesture of support towards the fight against the pandemic. The battle is far from over but it’s always a relief for us when well-wishers come forward to assist with whatever they have to help fight the pandemic, so we are very grateful indeed.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to reach out to the corporate world to emulate what Nyasa Bullets has done to assist the frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic,” she said.

The People’s Team is in the Central Region for pre-season matches in readiness for the 2020/21 soccer season. On Saturday Bullets defeated Kamuzu Barracks 1-0 at Civo Stadium, before playing MAFCO FC at Chitowe Ground in Dwanga on Sunday.