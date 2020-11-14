Chia launches Thanzi m’botolo promotion

Chia Investments has launched Thanzi m’botolo promotion which will run from October to December, 2020.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch in Lilongwe, Chia Investments company Limited Operations Manager, Chiyambi Mazengera said the company has all reasons to give back to its customers who have been loyal to their products, kombu max juice, Umuthi herbal juice, since they products were introduced on the market.

“We decided to thank our clients who support us through this promotion where assorted items will be given out to winners every month end through raffle draws to be conducted randomly in in some selected open places across the country.

“Lucky customers will go away with various prizes like bicycles, caps, smart phones, t-shirts among others until we bless someone with a mira type of car. The total budget for this promotion is pegged at five million kwacha,” he said.

He added that the company wants to see half of the country’s population reached with their products which are therapeutic in nature.

“We want to expand the market because we envision one day to see kombu max juice, Umuthi herbal juice becoming a household name,” he said.

The Operations Manager added the company has already prepared seedlings of trees to be planted during this year’s tree planting season so that it supports the vision of government on environment conservation.

“We do not pack our products in thin plastics to comply to the ban available. This year we will plant trees l because our company depends on vegetation for its survival. May I take this opportunity to urge other herbal producing companies to borrow a leaf from us on replenishing the environment or else we lose business,” he explained.

Chia Investment is a registered company and also accredited by Malawi Bureau of Standards and an affiliate to Malawi Traditional Healers Umbrella Organization (MTHUO).