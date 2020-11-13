MEC dismisses Mwenifumbo’s complaints

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has dismissed Frank Mwenifumbo’s complaint over the conduct of the by-election in Karonga Central Constituency.

Mwenifumbo who was UTM candidate in the elections complained that some people voted twice, that unregistered people voted in the by-election and that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Leonard Mwalwanda manipulated voters by giving them MK10,000 ahead of the polls.

Speaking at a press conference today, MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale said the complaint has been dismissed for lack of merit.

He added that the commission has also thrown out a complaint from another candidate in relation to the conduct of the by-election in Lilongwe North West.

In the Karonga Central by-election, Kachale has declared Mwalwanda as the winner with 6,763 votes while Mwenifumbo managed 6,021.

In Lilongwe North West Constituency, Dr Mphatso Jones Boti of MCP has won with 12,259 votes while independent candidate Bryson Majoni has finished second with 5,437 votes.

The other by-election was held in Chikwawa where Isaac Sten of United Democratic Front (UDF) has been declared winner.

Kachale said the commission monitored the voting that took place on the 10th of November and is satisfied that it was conducted in an environment where the electorates were free to elect a candidate of their choice without fear and intimidation.

“We are also confident that the results reflect the will of the voters. The Commission, therefore, declares this election as a credible one that has met legal requirements and international best practices generally,” he said.