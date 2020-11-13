Chisale pleads not guilty in fake-certificate case

Former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale appeared before a magistrate’s court in Lilongwe where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of presenting false information to a public officer.

Chisale is being accused of using a fake Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) to secure employment with the Malawi Army in 1996.

Prosecutors say Chisale, who worked as presidential bodyguard during Peter Mutharika administration, presented the false information to a recruitment officer in Ntcheu.

He has been charged with impersonation, presentation of false documents and intimidation of state witness but he has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The state is expected to parade eight witnesses to support its accusations.

Earlier, Chisale’s lawyer argued that the suspect is not mentally fit to stand trial but Senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Yona Chirwa has said she has studied two medical reports on Chisale’s mental status which show that the suspect is mentally fit.

Chisale has been arrested on several occasions since his former boss Mutharika lost power in June this year. The former presidential bodyguard is being accused of murder, attempted murder and fraud and money laundering.