Chilima appalled by poor waste management in Malawi

Vice President Saulos Chilima has expressed concern over the prevailing poor waste management in the country and he has urged Malawians to embrace the clean-up initiative.

He was speaking after participating in clean-up exercise for Blantyre City at Nyambadwe Primary School.

According to Chilima, on average Malawi generates an estimated 0.5 Kgs of waste per person per day, which translates to 633 fifteen-ton vehicles of waste being produced every day.

“In cities the problem is even worse. For example, Lilongwe City alone generates about 500 metric tons of waste (33 fifteen tone lorries) per day while Blantyre City produces about 450 tons of waste (30 fifteen tonne lorries) per day.

“Waste management has become a huge challenge of our time especially in towns, major trading centers, market centers and even in our homes,” he said.

Chilima noted that Malawi cannot be called a safest place to live if people are not cleaning places where they live and manage waste to prevent outbreak of diseases such as diarrhea and cholera.

“This is why this government is encouraging every person regardless of their political, social or cultural affiliations to take the responsibility of ensuring that their surroundings like homes, schools and hospitals are cleaned up,” he said.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Ndirande Malabada Constituency, Ismail Nkumba, thanked the Vice President for gracing the launch of the initiative in the area pledging, concerted efforts to keep the surrounding clean.

“I believe cleaning up the area is a collective responsibility of everyone. As such, we will make sure that we spearhead the initiative at all places to promote health well-being of the communities,” he said.

Similar clean-up initiatives also took place in various districts across the country.

In Mzuzu, Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara launched the initiative under the theme “A Clean Environment: My Right, My Responsibility”.

The Speaker said the National Clean-up Day will help promote a clean and healthy environment which in turn will enhance general health and well-being of the population.

On his part, Mayor for Mzuzu City, Cllr. Kondwani Brian Nyasulu, expressed Council’s commitment to live by the President Lazarus Chakwera’s call of ensuring a clean and green Malawi.