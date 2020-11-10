Dowa man arrested for raping three women

Police in Dowa have arrested 34-year-old Stephano Kaboko Chipiku for allegedly raping three women aged 17, 24, and 32 at a forest.

It is reported that on Friday last week, the three went to fetch wild fruits (Masuku) in Kongwe Forest Reserve and whilst there they met Kaboko who was armed with a machete.

Dowa Police publicist Sub-Inspector Gladson M’bumpha said the suspect threatened the three women and raped them one after another before later releasing them.

The victims reported the matter to their relatives and then to police where they were issued with medical forms and are currently being treated at Dowa District Hospital.

M’bumpha further said that upon receipt of the matter, police instituted investigations leading to the arrest of the suspect (Stephano Kaboko Chipiku).

“On Saturday November 8, 2020 and Sunday November 9 2020, police conducted an identification parade at Dowa Police Station and the suspect was positively identified by all the three victims,” said M’bumpha.

Chipiku, who comes from Kambome Village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa, will appear before court soon to answer a charge of rape.