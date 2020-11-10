Chakwera to visit South Africa

President Lazarus Chakwera will on Thursday leave Malawi for South Africa, a trip which government hopes will give Chakwera and President Cyril Ramaphosa President of the Republic of South Africa an opportunity to learn from each other.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka said on Monday that the two day trip will strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

He noted that there is need to cement the long-time relationship between the two countries as it stands to benefit the people of the two countries in all areas of development.

‘’South Africa being the largest partner in Africa, the two leaders will among other things discuss the issues surrounding trade and mining. These are the issues that matter the most to most Malawians living in South Africa and beyond,” said Mkaka.

He further pointed out that President Chakwera’s visit to South Africa is a milestone as it will further strengthen trade opportunities to the two countries and attract potential investors.

‘’It is very crucial to maintain a healthy relationship and discuss matters that do matter to people in terms of trade between the two countries,” stressed Mkaka.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also emphasized the need for regional integration and closer economic collaboration in all the key sectors.

‘’SADC as a region talks about the closer integration, industrialization and more important things such as value addition and matters that are of value to the development of the country hence the need for southern African countries to work together,” Mkaka said.