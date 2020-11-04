MSCE exam cancellation angers students

Form Four students across the country staged protests over the cancellation of Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

Students in Lilongwe took to the streets to protest following the announcement as they blocked roads in parts of the city but police moved to bring calm.

In Zomba, students converged at Mpondabwino Market in the city to show their anger. The demonstrations disrupted traffic, forcing Police to fire teargas.

Students in Mzuzu also took to the streets where they pelted stones at government offices, including District Education Manager’s office. Police moved in and arrested several students.

In Blantyre, students also held demonstrations accusing Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) of being irresponsible in the handling of the elections.

MANEB and Ministry of Education cancelled the exams after several examination papers circulated on social media before students sat for them.

When announcing the cancellation of the exams on Wednesday, MANEB executive director Gerald Chiunda said it is suspected that the leakage happened at MANEB. Chiunda condemned the criminal act saying government spends a lot of money in the exams.

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje said the students will re-sit for the exams in March, 2021.