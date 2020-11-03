Dedza woman’s murder suspects remanded to Maula Prison

Three people accused of killing a 70-year-old woman in Dedza have been remanded to Maula as their murder case has been committed to the High Court.

According to Dedza Police spokesperson, the three were taken to Nkhanza first grade magistrate court at Linthipe One to hear the reading of their murder charge.

Upon hearing the charge His Worship Talakwanji Yona M’dala committed all three suspects to High Court.

On Saturday, the suspects were taken from Linthipe police post to Maula prison for remand as they await to appear at the High Court in Lilongwe.

The suspects are Wesley Petro aged 30, Stefano Gervazio, 55 and Andrea Davison aged 27.

On 17 October, the elderly woman Stella Chigule was detained by her close relations who accused her of practicing witchcraft. They then stoned her to death and torched her body.

Following investigations, police managed to arrest the three suspects who went on the run after the murder.