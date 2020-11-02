MP donates to disaster victims

By Synd Kalimbuka

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa Grace Kwelepeta has donated assorted items to families whose houses were damaged by strong winds which occurred on Friday night.

Kwelepeta who physically visited and distributed relief items household by household to over 60 families wanted to appreciate the real impact of the disaster in the area.

During her visit to each household, Kwelepeta was very sorry to learn that the impact is much bigger as roofs of many houses were blown off while other houses collapsed damaging food and other items in the process.

She said the victims need urgent assistance in terms of shelter, food and nonfood materials.

“As assessment is currently underway, I thought it wise to come and assist those who need urgent assistance so that they are relieved,” she said.

She added that the assistance she brought will act like a starter as she will be mobilising resources to support them

The items she distributed included plastic buckets, washing and bathing soaps, pieces of clothing materials, Matches and beans.

One of the victims from Tanganyika village Esme Jonasi thanked the MP for the support saying most of them are struggling to get such relief items.

Jonasi added that the disaster has come at a time as people in the area including the elderly are struggling to get food for survival.

She then called well-wishers to join Grace Kwelepeta in intervening is this situation.

The disaster has also displaced some families and girls at Maera Community Day Secondary school in the area of Traditional Authority Mlumbe where the roof of the hostel they use was blown off the same day.

Meanwhile, the district council is yet to conduct assessment to establish the impact of the disaster in the district.