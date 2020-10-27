Two teenagers jailed four years for burglary and theft of K172,000

Written by Joseph Mbughi

The Chitipa first grade magistrate court has sentenced two teenagers to four years in prison each for breaking into a house and stealing K172,000.

The two are Doshi Masebo aged 18 and Mark Mwenechanya aged 18.

The Court heard through state prosecutor Inspector James Kanyumbu that on October 18, 2020 at night, the two broke into the house of Forward Masebo at Chilalika One village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwenemisuku in Chitipa district and stole K172,000 hard cash.

Appearing in Court, they pleaded guilty to the offences and the first convict had nothing to say on mitigation while the second convict said that he was a standard eight learner.

In his submission, Inspector Kanyumbu prayed for stiff punishment saying that the convicts planned to commit the offences.

Kanyumbu further told the Court that the two conspired and committed the offences at night. He also said the two fled to Mzuzu after committing the offences.

When passing sentence, magistrate Billy Ngosi concurred with the state saying the offences committed are serious ones, were committed in company and the value of the money stolen is huge.

He further said that the convicts tried to evade justice by fleeing to Mzuzu after committing the offences.

However, he considered them due to their age and sentenced them to 48 months for Burglary and Fifteen months IHL for theft. The sentences will run concurrently.

Burglary contravenes section 309(2)(a) of the penal code and attracts a maximum sentence of life imprisonment while theft contravenes section 278 of the penal code and attracts a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment with hard labour.

Doshi Masebo hails from Mwandisi village while Mark Mwenechanya comes from Mbowe village both in the area of Traditional Authority Mwenemisuku in Chitipa district.