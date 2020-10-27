Malawi should brace itself for disaster – Ministry of Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture has warned that Malawi should brace itself for disaster that will leave the country reeling in the 2020/2021 season.

In a press statement signed by Secretary for Agriculture Erica Maganga, the ministry underlines the probability of occurrence of floods and dry spells in prone areas.

However, that will depend on the establishment of La Nina conditions which impacts the global climate and disrupts normal weather patterns hence can lead to intense storms in some places and droughts in others.

“Since La Nina conditions are established, extreme weather events such as floods in prone areas are likely to occur due to heavy rains while some parts of the country are likely to experience pockets of prolonged dry spells during the season,” reads part of the statement in partial.

Besides the said events, the ministry has said that chances are high for most parts of the country to receive good rainfall.

Malawi is at the onset of the growing season. The country started receiving on and off rainfall earlier this month.