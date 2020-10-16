MERA seeks to flush out uncertified electrical installers in Karonga

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) says the energy industry is cluttered with uncertified electrical installers who pose a threat to consumers of electricity as the installers’ substandard work can result to fire accidents and malfunctioning.

MERA Senior Licensing Officer Tufwane Mwagomba said this on Wednesday during a sensitization workshop for electrical installers and property owners in the district.

Mwagomba warned uncertified electrical installers that it is against laws to carry out their duties without having a license.

“The uncertified electrical installers may appear to be cheap in service delivery but they do not consider the standards according to the requirements of an installation. We are making sure that the electrical installation activities are undertaken in accordance with the required laws,” Mwagomba said.

He then urged electrical installers in Karonga to get certified with the energy regulating body for standard services on the market.

Commenting on the matter, Malawi Building and Civil Allied Trades Association (MABCATA) secretary for Karonga chapter Wavisanga Silungwe has recommended MERA for the interface meeting.

Silungwe also added that more effort is needed in order to bring sanity in the energy industry.

During the workshop, it was noted that the district has only five registered electrical installers.