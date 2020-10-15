Police officers urged to maintain discipline

Police officers in three police units of Njonja, Kabwazi and Thete in Dedza have been urged to strive to maintain professional discipline in their duties at all times.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) George Tobias Chikhungu, who is also officer-in-charge for Dedza Police Station, made the call during his familiarization tour he conducted on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Chikhungu said discipline is critical in life and it is important for officers to maintain it in order to achieve professional success.

The officer in charge further told the police officers that misbehaviour by individual police officer can lead to disillusionment and even distrust of all police officers.

He advised police officers to endure difficulties, hardships and challenges in their line of duty.

Chikhungu, however, advised officers to be alert on duty posts so as to be able to contain any emergency situations.