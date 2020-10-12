Malawian songstress, Tuno has released visuals to her new single “Testimony” – a song taken off from her upcoming debut album.

Tuno, real name Tunosiwe Mwakalinga is a good description of unique talent and presence to ever come out of Malawi.

Always seemingly to surprise fans with her popping, but soft-spoken voice on every song she lands on, Tuno always leaves the audience wanting more.

Although, being in a male-dominated industry and one with not so many R&B artists, Tuno continues to shine with her ever-so rendering voice, being noticed as one of the top upcoming Female artists worth knowing about on the urban music scene.

Apart from being recognizable in the music industry, Tuno is also known to be a beauty model, as former Miss Blantyre 2015 second princess.

From the catwalk, Tuno was sure to keep growing, and nurturing her talent through the vocal booth.

She got her major breakthrough with powerful singles such as; “Run”, “Tandiuza”, “Ego”, “One Thing” ft. Hyphen, “Chikondi Chako” ft. Bucci, and provided a soulful insight feature on Sonyezo’s video “No One”, giving her a spotlight as one artist to look out for on the Malawi music scene.

After listening to her music, one would indeed tend to rate it ‘international’, but Tuno seems to remain calm and in no hurry to make a name. She continues to make strides within the home-grounds of the music industry and as well trying to balance life as a mother and artist.

Although being an artist who is not always on up and running, Tuno stays constant, thoughtlessly attracting and pulling in audience to her music through her soulful, emotional and natural blend of R&B and Pop vocals.

Check out “Testimony” official music video below!