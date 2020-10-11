DC commends DPP MP for managing CDF well

By Synd Kalimbuka

District Commissioner for Zomba district council Dr. Smart Gwedemula has commended Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa Grace Kwelepeta for proper management of Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Gwedemula said this during official opening of a K20 Million 3 classroom school block at Kanjuli primary school in the district.

“The block which we have opened today was really constructed by using CDF,” said Gwedemula.

He added that recently, there have been reports on the media concerning the abuse of by some legislators across the country.

The commissioner said Kwelepeta should be a good example to other MPs on proper management of the funds government allocate to them.

“This is very good example on how CDF should be used,” he added.

Dr. Gwedemula further urged other members of parliament to emulate this good example by the Zomba Malosa parliamentarian who is a member of the Democratic Progressive Party.

Responding to request by communities to provide guidance to finish uncompleted school block structures left by Kwelepeta’s predecessor, Gwedemula asked people to check at the council on what happened for such structures to remain unfinished up to now.

On her part, Kwelepeta expressed happiness to see the structure finished and officially opened.

“In January this year, heavy rains damaged the block constructed by Community and this prompted me to construct a K20 Million new block to minimise the challenge learners have been facing,” she said.

On transparency, she said it’s the responsibility of all duty bearers to make sure all resources provided by government are used for intended purpose.

Kwelepeta also revealed plans to construct a number of teachers’ house in Schools like Kanjuli where there are no any such houses to make sure teachers accommodated at the school.

She also promised to finish all the projects left unfinished by her predecessor during 2014/2019 term.

Primary Education Advisor for Nsondole zone Agatha Ndojime Kalawa said her office is looking for more support from well-wishers in terms of more classrooms and teachers’ houses.

“The school started many years ago but is failing to become full primary because of shortage of classrooms,” she said.

She further thanked Kwelepeta for her development conscious spirit which has resulted into bringing a 3 classroom block.

According to Kalawa, many schools in her zones have shortage of school blocks and teachers’ houses making the work difficult.