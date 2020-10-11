HRDC worried over delayed prosecution of high profile cases

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has expressed worry over delay to prosecute politicians, businessperson and public officers who have been arrested since the Tonse Alliance came into power.

The rights group said this o Thursday in a letter to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mary Kachale signed by HRDC leaders including chairperson Gift Trapence.

HRDC noted in the letter that a number of high profile arrests have been made since July but there has not been any prosecution of the cases.

The grouping gave the example of Norman Chisale who was released by the Supreme Court because he is yet to be charged by a court of law. Other cases which the HRDC said there have been no movement include the cases against Godfrey Itaye, Peter Mukhito, Roza Mbilizi and Collins Magalasi.

The grouping said: “HRDC is concerned with the current state of affairs. The questions we ask are: whether the arrests were without merit, whether some aspects are being shielded by the so called system? Whether our law enforcement agencies have the requisite expertise to professionally prosecute such high profile cases?”

According to the HRDC, Malawians feel the way forward is for the police, Attorney General, Ministry of Justice to be transparent in how they are handling the cases.

The HRDC then demanded speedy prosecution of the cases which the grouping said will remove the impression that the arrests were made to hoodwink Malawians.

The rights group added that speedy prosecution will also be in the interests of the suspects.