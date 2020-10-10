Teenage girl dies after taking fumigation tablets to abort pregnancy

A 17-year-old girl has died in Dowa after consuming fumigation tablets to abort a five-month pregnancy.

The deceased has been identified as Tiyanjane Banda who hails from Besela Village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in the district.

According to Sub Inspector Gladson M’bumpha, Dowa Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), it is alleged that on Friday Banda agreed in with his boyfriend only identified as Bester, a taxi driver, to abort the pregnancy by taking six fumigation tablets.

The girl took two tablets around evening hours but immediately started feeling unwell and was taken to Dzaleka Health Centre for medication.

Later she was referred to Dowa District Hospital where, before her dying, she revealed that she was given the pills by the suspect (Bester).

The girl died while receiving treatment at the facility.

Currently, the body is at Dowa District Hospital pending postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for the boyfriend and if arrested, he will answer a charge of murder contrary to section 309 of the penal code.