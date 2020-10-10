Malisero excited with Flames maiden call-up

Kenyan-based midfielder Andrew Malisero says he is excited to receive his first call-up to the Malawi Senior National Football team.

Malisero arrived in the country on Friday to join the Flames squad to play Zimbabwe in an international friendly match at Mpira Stadium on Sunday.

The former Under 20 international, who plays for Gor Mahia, said he has always wanted to represent the country at the highest level.

“It’s such an honour to play for Malawi because it gives you an opportunity to show what you are capable of. When I received the call, I couldn’t believe that my dream has now come to reality.

“I will do whatever it takes to cement my position in the team. I remember when I was young, I used to cheer the likes of Gabadinho Mhango, John Banda, Chimango Kayira and many more others and playing with them in the same team is something very special,” he explained.

On signing for the Kenyan side, the former Surestream academy product said: “It’s a big step in my career. Gor Mahia are Kenyan giants and I will do whatever it takes to make the fans and the management happy. I am adapting to new life in Kenya and hopefully I will settle in very quickly,” he concluded.