Hunger hits Chikwawa

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa South Elias Karim has asked the Tonse Alliance government to help the people of Chikwawa especially in Shire Valley as they have been heavily affected by hunger.

The MP made the remarks on 8, October 2020 in Parliament when he was responding to the 2020/21 budget.

Karim said the people of Chikwawa need urgent action by government because they are really suffering due to hunger.

“You know the people of Chikwawa every year they are affected by floods and this in turn affects the people with hunger so this time around there is Covid-19 pandemic which has also affected a lot of income generating activities such as business and many more others. So this time there is serious hunger in Chikwawa district that includes my Constituency Chikwawa South and we are urging government to ensure that Maize is available in Admarc Depot so that at least people of Shire Valley can access the maize, you know there are many people who have been affected by this hunger, we can say that almost all the families in Shire Valley are affected by hunger and these people are usually affected every year and indeed it is a huge population that has been affected by hunger,” said Karim.

He also asked the government to put an extra gear on irrigation farming as it will help to end hunger.

“I would want government to really help us in many ways, some of the ways should be that of irrigation equipment. As you are aware we have a new administration and this government is committed to reach to such areas that have been neglected for so long, so we would like government to come up and help us mainly on irrigation farming because people in Shire Valley they need irrigation equipment once that is done this hunger issue will be a thing of the past for the people of Shire Valley,” said Karim.