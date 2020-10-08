Mob kills man for stealing egg plants

A 22-year-old man has been killed by an angry mob in Mulanje for stealing egg plants (Mabilinganya).

The victim has been identified by Samson Malitinyo, hailed from Chideya village, traditional authority Juma in Mulanje.

According to Mulanje Police Station Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira, during the night of October 6 to 7 this year, Malitinyo went to a certain garden to steal egg plants. While there, some people caught him and assaulted him to death.

“Following the report, police took the body to Nkando Health Centre where postmortem singled out head injuries as the cause of death,” said Ngwira.

His death comes days after two other men were killed by an angry mob on the night of October 3 to 4 2020 at Maning’a village in the district.

The two are Harry Square, 44 and James Yohane, 45. They allegedly went to the village to steal pigs. When the owner noticed them, he shouted for help and people chased after the two and killed them before setting them on fire.

Meanwhile, Police have expressed concern over rising cases of murder in the district.

In September this year, police in the district registered 10 murder cases against only four registered in 2019 the same month.

The police have since advised all people in the district to stop taking the law into their hands as this is also criminal and punishable by law.