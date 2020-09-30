Four Silver Strikers players test positive for Covid-19

Super League side Silver Strikers has confirmed today that four players at the club have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The four players, who have now gone into isolation are Chikondi Kamanga, Patrick Macheso, Trevor Kalema and Horace Mchoma.

The Club statement said: “Silver Strikers has become the first Super League team to test its members for Covid-19. On Thursday, 24th September 2020, Silver Strikers subjected its workforce to Covid-19 test in preparation for the return of sports on Saturday, 17th October 2020.

“A total of 43 cases underwent the test and 4 tested positive. We have decided to have the tests earlier in order to manage the positive cases in time for the resumption of training,” said the statement.

The club further added that the period between now and the resumption of the game, players shall undergo a series of medical tests.

“We thought it wise to start with Covid-19 tests as the rest of the medical and physical tests hinges on the status of the players in relation to Covid-19,” concluded the statement.

Earlier last week, another Central Bankers player was one of the four players and officials to have tested positive for Covid-19 when tests were conducted before the start of Flames training at the Mpira Village in Blantyre.

With Government giving nod to football resumption, players and officials will go for Covid-19 mandatory tests before resuming full training in the next two weeks.