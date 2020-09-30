Chakwera arrives in Zimbabwe: Malawi leader to attend banquet

President Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in Zimbabwe for a two-day visit and will attend a state banquet tonight.

Chakwera has travelled together with First Lady Monica Chakwera.

Upon arrival at the Robert Mugabe international airport, Chakwera and the First Lady were welcomed by their host Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe.

Senior officials from Malawi and Zimbabwe were also part of the welcoming delegation.

The Malawi leader then inspected a military guard of honor before travelling with his counterpart to his hotel.

Chakwera and Mnangagwa then held a private meeting at the Harare State House where they were joined by ministers for foreign affairs and their chief secretaries from the two countries.

Before leaving Malawi earlier on Wednesday, Chakwera said the visit will give the two countries an opportunity to discuss ways of improving trade, particularly industrialization.

He added there is need to strengthen the relationship between Malawi and its neighboring countries.

The Malawi leader is expected back home tomorrow.