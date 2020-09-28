Flames to play Zimbabwe, Zambia

The Malawi Men’s Senior National Football Team, The Flames, will play two friendly matches against Zambia and Zimbabwe during the FIFA International Window next month.

The Flames will travel to Lusaka for the first match against Zambia’s Chipolopolo on October 7, 2020 before hosting Zimbabwe’s Warriors at the Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday October 11, 2020.

The Meke Mwase side will use the two matches to prepare for crucial back to back 2020 AFCON Qualifying matches against Burkina Faso in November.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the two matches have been confirmed and more details on the Flames travel to Zambia and the arrangements for the home match will be announced later.

“We have finalised all arrangements with the two countries’ Football Associations on the two matches.

“We are now working on the Flames travel arrangement into and out of Lusaka as well as putting in place protocols for hosting Zimbabwe in Blantyre in awake of the COVID-19 match organisation measurers as guided by the Malawi government,” said Gunda.

Last week, Mwase named a 32-member squad comprising 21 local based players and 11 foreign based players who will feature in the two matches.

The locals started camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre on Monday September 21, 2020 while the foreign based will join the team on October 5, 2020.

Source:FAM