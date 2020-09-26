Govt ordered to pay K251 million to stadium stampede victims

A court in Lilongwe has awarded K251 million in compensation to families and victims affected by the Bingu Stadium stampede.

The High Court delivered its ruling on the issue on Monday this week.

Lawyer for the victims Gift Nankhuni has confirmed the compensation to the local media.

The money will be split among the families who lost their relations and victims who suffered injuries. The stampede occurred in 2017 during Independence Day Celebrations.

At the stadium, there was a friendly between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers.

Gates were supposed to be opened at around 6:30AM but this was delayed and people gathered outside the stadium. When the gates were opened, people rushed to enter the stadium.

Police also fired teargas in an irrational bid to control the crowd. The stampede led to the death of 8 people and 48 other people suffered injuries.

A Presidential Taskforce report on the stampede said poor planning and negligence caused the tragedy.