Deputy minister’s daughters shot by fellow Malawian in US

A 37-year-old Malawian has been arrested in the United States of America for shooting two daughters of Malawi’s deputy Minister of Defence Jean Sendeza.

One of the woman Noria Sendeza was pronounced dead at a hospital on Friday while the other Mundi Sendeza was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and released later day.

The suspect has been identified as Kalekeni Lindeire who was a boyfriend to Mundi.

The shooter was reportedly angry after Mundi Sendeza broke up with him.

According to news site abc57, Police in South Bend, Indiana, received reports of a shooting after shots were fired in the area of Hickory Village Apartments just after 3 p.m. Friday.

They also received a call about a car accident in the same area and when they responded, they found two females in an overturned car.

The police later arrested Kalekeni Lindeire for murder and attempted murder.

The Malawian man is being held without bond in the St. Joseph County Jail.