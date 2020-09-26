CFT Karonga chapter endorses Mwenifumbo

Citizens for Transformation (CFT) members in Karonga have endorsed Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo who is standing on a UTM ticket for the parliamentary by-elections in Karonga Central Constituency.

Speaking during a meeting yesterday night at Karonga Inn, vice chairperson for CFT Henry Kumwenda described Mwenifumbo as a man who has the welfare of the people at heart.

He wondered why Mtambo is sidelining UTM candidates in the by-elections including Mwenifumbo.

Kumwenda added that the decision which Mtambo has made by supporting MCP has divided CFT in the district.

“We want Mtambo to respond to all members of CFT, when is he coming to campaign for Frank Mwenifumbo?”, quelled Kumwenda.

CFT director of women in the district Mary Luhanga said they will leave no stone unturned in campaigning for the UTM candidate in Karonga Central Constituency.

She addded that Mtambo was supposed to be neutral in the Tonse Alliance as almost 80 percent of CFT members are UTM supporters.

The by-election will take place on November 10.

