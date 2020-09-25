Escom poles burnt to ashes in Ntchisi

Fire has destroyed thirty two Escom poles in Ntchisi.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Buzi Primary School Ground where the utility body was keeping the poles meant for Electrification Programme.

According to Sub Inspector Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station, the fire was started at a nearby bush by unknown people and it later spread over to the nearby poles.

He said that due to solignum which is used to protect the poles from termites, the poles quickly caught fire.

A team of police officers from Ntchisi Police Station led by the Officer In-Charge for Ntchisi Police Station Senior Assistant Commissioner Dennis T.P. Banda went to the scene and extinguished the fire together with community members and Escom officials.

No one was injured in the fire.

Thirty two poles were burnt to ashes and 5 poles were recovered.

Investigations are in progress to establish the value of the poles and arrest the suspects to answer a charge of arson.